United CEO issues new apology for passenger dragging incident

United CEO issues a new apology regarding the passenger dragging incident.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO - The CEO of United Airlines has issued a stronger apology about a passenger who was dragged off a United Express flight, calling the confrontation "truly horrific."

Oscar Munoz said in a note to employees Tuesday that he continues to be disturbed by the events Sunday night in Chicago.

He said, "No one should ever be mistreated this way."

Munoz was widely criticized for two statements Monday about the altercation in which he described the 69-year-old man taken off the plane as "disruptive and belligerent."

On Tuesday, Munoz said he was committed to "fix what's broken so this never happens again." He pledged to review the company's policies for seeking volunteers to give up their seats, for handling oversold flights and for partnering with airport authorities and local law enforcement.

The company plans to share results of the review by April 30.

