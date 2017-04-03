Trooper ambush suspect's lawyers want confession tossed

Attorneys for a man charged in the 2014 ambush slaying of a Pennsylvania police trooper are asking a judge on the eve of his trial

Trooper ambush suspect's lawyers want confession tossed

Trooper ambush suspect's lawyers want confession tossed

0 Comments

By The Associated Press

MILFORD - Attorneys for a man charged in the 2014 ambush slaying of a Pennsylvania police trooper are asking a judge on the eve of his trial to throw out his videotaped confession.

Eric Frein (freen) is accused of opening fire outside a state police barracks in the Poconos, killing Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounding a second trooper. Frein led police on a 48-day manhunt before his capture.

Frein's lawyers contend police violated his rights on the night of his arrest by continuing to interrogate him after he told them he didn't want to "answer questions about crimes." Police have said Frein was informed of his right to remain silent but agreed to cooperate.

A judge is scheduled to hear arguments Monday on whether Frein's statements should be suppressed. Opening statements in the trial will be held Tuesday.

