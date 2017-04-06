Trial to resume in barracks ambush trial after suspect falls

The trial of an anti-government sharpshooter charged with killing a Pennsylvania police trooper in a 2014 ambush at their barracks is set to resume hours

By The Associated Press

MILFORD - The trial of an anti-government sharpshooter charged with killing a Pennsylvania police trooper in a 2014 ambush at their barracks is set to resume hours after the suspect was taken to the hospital.

Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin tweeted that Eric Frein's trial is expected to resume at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Defense attorney Michael Weinstein says Frein was taken to the hospital around 8 a.m.

Eric Frein's parents say they were told Frein fell while brushing his teeth and hit his head. Michael and Deborah Frein have been attending the trial and spoke to reporters outside the courthouse.

Frein faces a potential death sentence if he's convicted in the attack that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounded Trooper Alex Douglass. He was captured following a 48-day manhunt.

