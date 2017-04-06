Trial begins for Irvington Police Capt. Monique Smith, accused of trying to run down ex-boyfriend

The trial has begun for an Irvington police captain accused of attacking and trying to run down her ex-boyfriend.

Monique Smith (Right) is accused of attacking her ex-boyfriend, Newark Councilman John James.

Monique Smith (Right) is accused of attacking her ex-boyfriend, Newark Councilman John James. (8:50 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

NEWARK - The trial has begun for an Irvington police captain accused of attacking and trying to run down her ex-boyfriend.

Monique Smith is charged with harassment, motor vehicle violations and using her Honda Accord as a weapon. She is accused of trying to attack her ex-boyfriend, Newark Councilman John James, son of former Newark Mayor Sharpe James.

The attack occurred on the same day in January 2015 that Smith was promoted to captain in the Irvington Police Department. On that day, she received an email from James breaking up with her.

“I just thought it was too many arguments in too short a period of time,” James testified.

In his opening argument to the jury, Smith’s attorney Steven Altman said that it was a cruel way to end the relationship.

“He decides he’s done. They’re toast,” Altman said.

Prosecutors say that after attending a party for her promotion at a local restaurant, an upset Smith drove to the home she was sharing with James. A confrontation between the two led to a car chase through the streets of Newark in which Smith allegedly bumped James' vehicle three times. Prosecutors say it ended at the home of Sharpe James.

“My father got between us. Told me to get in the house,” John James said.

Smith has been suspended from the Irvington Police Department since the time of the incident.

The trial is expected to continue Wednesday. The former Newark mayor is expected to testify.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

There is the potential for the Hackensack River 1 Heavy rain expected Thursday prompts flooding concerns
2 VIDEO: Brick pet store allegedly sells sick puppies
3 VIDEO: Missing cat returns to Wanaque home after 2 years
St. Anthony High School in Jersey City will 4 St. Anthony High School to close at end of school year
Gov. Christie halts payment to Amtrak following Monday's 5 Modified NJ Transit train schedules expected to last for one more day

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Police: Irvington PD captain faces assault charges Police captain accused of trying to run down councilman

Authorities have arrested a newly promoted police captain after they said she tried to run

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE