Top NJ ICE official: Agents not looking to round up immigrants

NEWARK - The head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in New Jersey says that he wants to dispel rumors and clarify the agency’s practices as the issue of immigration polarizes the country.

President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration and border security have sparked protests and fears of mass detention and deportations. But New Jersey ICE Director John Tsoukaris says that so far this year, New Jersey has only detained 1,000 people, which is about 100 fewer people than this time last year.

“We’re not out at the bus station, or on the corner, checking identification for people, like sometime is reported,” Tsoukaris says. “I think people should know that all our operations are targeted.”

The director says that ICE’s mission has changed and expanded under the Trump administration, and it's also expanded who they should be arresting. The goal, he says, is to find the worst criminals first.

Tsoukaris says that his agents will not be out roaming the streets looking to round up anyone with a questionable immigration status.

“Cities that identify themselves as Sanctuary Cities, we still will target individuals in those cities as we do in any other city. That will not stop ICE,” Tsoukaris says.

Several cities in New Jersey, including East Orange, have recently passed resolutions welcoming all people, regardless of immigration status. But East Orange Mayor Lester Taylor III says that this doesn’t mean that he is against all efforts by ICE.

“The city of East Orange, will, always has and always will enforce state and federal law. Our designation says we will not go above and beyond what the law entails,” Taylor says.

A Somali asylum seeker was recently arrested by immigration officials at a courthouse in Portland, Maine, sparking fears among some that any visit to court for any reason could lead to arrest.

“That’s a concern that we do hear,” Tsoukaris says.

Tsoukaris says that actions like what happened in Maine are usually a last resort. Federal agents in Main said that the Somali immigrant had prior convictions.

“They have to follow the law of the state or the county,” he says. “If they have to appear, they have to appear.”

Mayor Taylor says that he is also concerned about threats to withhold federal funds from Sanctuary Cities.

Tsoukaris says that ICE’s their mission is public safety.

“We identify, arrest and ultimately remove individuals who are in violation of law in the United States,” he says.

“My arm and hand is extended to ICE,” Taylor says. “I welcome a dialogue with them, so we can partner together, to keep our communities safe.”

An Afghan man who reportedly helped the United States military has been detained in New Jersey while trying to seek asylum. The director did say that customs will send ICE detainees, and while he didn't comment directly on that individual case, he did say each asylum seeker is examined on a case-by-case basis.