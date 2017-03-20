Timothy Puskas sentenced to 40 years for crowbar beating death of Kean College student William McCaw

A Middlesex County man convicted of using a crowbar to fatally beat a college student from Tennessee three years ago has been sentenced to 40

New Brunswick resident Timothy Puskas was sentenced to Friday to 40 years in prison for the crowbar beating death of Kean College student William McCaw (pictured).

New Brunswick resident Timothy Puskas was sentenced to Friday to 40 years in prison for the crowbar beating death of Kean College student William McCaw (pictured). (3/20/17)

Updated

NEW BRUNSWICK - A Middlesex County man convicted of using a crowbar to fatally beat a college student from Tennessee three years ago has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Timothy Puskas will start serving the term imposed Monday once he completes a seven-year sentence he's serving for an unrelated vehicular homicide count.

The 41-year-old from New Brunswick was convicted in January on murder and other charges stemming from the February 2014 death of William McCaw, a 22-year-old Gallatin resident whose body was found in the backyard of a New Brunswick home.

At the time, McCaw was a student at Kean University in New Jersey but had formerly attended Rutgers University.

Prosecutors have said McCaw was walking home alone after a party when he crossed paths with Puskas, who beat him.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.

