You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEW BRUNSWICK - A Middlesex County man convicted of using a crowbar to fatally beat a college student from Tennessee three years ago has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Timothy Puskas will start serving the term imposed Monday once he completes a seven-year sentence he's serving for an unrelated vehicular homicide count.

The 41-year-old from New Brunswick was convicted in January on murder and other charges stemming from the February 2014 death of William McCaw, a 22-year-old Gallatin resident whose body was found in the backyard of a New Brunswick home.

At the time, McCaw was a student at Kean University in New Jersey but had formerly attended Rutgers University.

Prosecutors have said McCaw was walking home alone after a party when he crossed paths with Puskas, who beat him.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.