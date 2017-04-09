News Thousands of runners hit the pavement for the Rutgers Half-Marathon More than 3,700 runners came out Sunday morning to participate in the Rutgers Half-Marathon. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. More than 3,700 runners came out Sunday morning to participate in the Rutgers Half-Marathon. (12:32 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 9, 2017 10:03 AM NEW BRUNSWICK - More than 3,700 runners came out Sunday morning to participate in the Rutgers Half-Marathon. Volunteers and staff for the race showed up as early as 4 a.m. to get prepared for all the runners. Proceeds from the race will be donated to charity. The official charity of the race is Rutgers Recreation. Organizers say they hope to raise as much as $500,000. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:06 1 Devils to honor Patrik Elias during season finale in Newark 2:19 2 Driver using phone hits NJ cop enforcing distracted-driving law 2:12 3 2 NJ reservoirs remain below capacity despite recent rain 0:36 4 LI's Chris Weidman looks to snap 2-fight skid at UFC 210 1:34 5 NY Gov. Cuomo announces budget deal, 1 week late advertisement | advertise on News 12