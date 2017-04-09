Thousands of runners hit the pavement for the Rutgers Half-Marathon

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEW BRUNSWICK - More than 3,700 runners came out Sunday morning to participate in the Rutgers Half-Marathon.

Volunteers and staff for the race showed up as early as 4 a.m. to get prepared for all the runners.

Proceeds from the race will be donated to charity. The official charity of the race is Rutgers Recreation.

Organizers say they hope to raise as much as $500,000.