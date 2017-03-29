Thousands of Monmouth County residents oppose JCP&L power transmission plan

Thousands of Monmouth County residents opposed to a plan to build a large network of power transmission lines through their neighborhoods gathered at Brookdale Community

About 3,000 Monmouth County residents came out to oppose a plan to build power transmission lines through neighborhoods.

About 3,000 Monmouth County residents came out to oppose a plan to build power transmission lines through neighborhoods. (10:47 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

LINCROFT - Thousands of Monmouth County residents opposed to a plan to build a large network of power transmission lines through their neighborhoods gathered at Brookdale Community College for a public forum on the plan.

The residents, 3,000 from five different communities, say that they are concerned about the so-called Monster Power Lines. They say they are mostly worried about health and loss of property value.

"I will not put the lives of my two children in danger and allow them to live so close to cancer-causing EMF waves,” says one resident.

“Why New Jersey Transit hasn’t said ‘no’ to JCP&L is beyond me,” says another resident.

The $100 million plan calls for 10 miles of 200-foot-tall transmission lines to run above NJ Transit tracks from Aberdeen to Red Bank.

The utility company says the lines are necessary and safe.

"There are power lines like this that cross the country,” says JCP&L spokesman Ron Morano.

Morano says the project is necessary to prevent a catastrophic power issue. Officials said Tuesday that there was a near-miss on a massive outage last summer.

"There is a spot on the system where that if we lose power on the line servicing these customers could be out for days,” Morano says.

Wednesday’s public meeting was the final meeting on the issue. The Board of Public Utilities will now decide on the project and whether or not it can move forward.

JCP&L says that it would like to begin the project in 2018 if it is approved

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Basim Henry is one of four men accused 1 2nd day of deliberations for mall murder trial ends without verdict
VIDEO: Chopper 12 above North Bergen fire 2 VIDEO: Chopper 12 above North Bergen fire
The municipal court judge out of Fort Lee 3 Judge files official misconduct complaint against Gov. Christie
4 New Jersey Sportscast, March 29
Maplewood resident Deborah Burton was gunned down in 5 Mystery surrounds shooting death of Maplewood woman

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Hundreds of New Jersey residents attended a public Hundreds of residents turn out for power line meeting

Over 1,000 New Jersey residents descended on Middletown North High School Wednesday evening to hear

Some residents in Monmouth County are opposed to Rep. Pallone steps in to fight JCP&L transmission line plan

New Jersey Rep. Frank Pallone has joined the fight to put a stop to a

JCP&L is asking NJ transit to grant it JCP&L power line project draws ire in Monmouth County

Nearly 100 people filled a NJ Transit boardroom this morning, to protest a proposed power

A proposed 10-mile-long JCP&L power line sparks opposition Proposed 10-mile-long power line sparks opposition

A plan by utility company Jersey Central Power and Light to build a 10-mile-long, 230,000-volt

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE