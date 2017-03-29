You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

LINCROFT - Thousands of Monmouth County residents opposed to a plan to build a large network of power transmission lines through their neighborhoods gathered at Brookdale Community College for a public forum on the plan.

The residents, 3,000 from five different communities, say that they are concerned about the so-called Monster Power Lines. They say they are mostly worried about health and loss of property value.

"I will not put the lives of my two children in danger and allow them to live so close to cancer-causing EMF waves,” says one resident.

“Why New Jersey Transit hasn’t said ‘no’ to JCP&L is beyond me,” says another resident.

The $100 million plan calls for 10 miles of 200-foot-tall transmission lines to run above NJ Transit tracks from Aberdeen to Red Bank.

The utility company says the lines are necessary and safe.

"There are power lines like this that cross the country,” says JCP&L spokesman Ron Morano.

Morano says the project is necessary to prevent a catastrophic power issue. Officials said Tuesday that there was a near-miss on a massive outage last summer.

"There is a spot on the system where that if we lose power on the line servicing these customers could be out for days,” Morano says.

Wednesday’s public meeting was the final meeting on the issue. The Board of Public Utilities will now decide on the project and whether or not it can move forward.

JCP&L says that it would like to begin the project in 2018 if it is approved