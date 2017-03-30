Four-year-old Peyton needs this special wheelchair to get around because she has several physical disabilities. The wheelchair was stolen from in front of her Elizabeth home the other day. (5:12 PM)
ELIZABETH - A dismayed mother in Elizabeth says thieves stole her daughter’s wheelchair, a piece of equipment that is crucial since the girl suffers from cerebral palsy.
Yasmeen Wellington says someone stole her daughter Peyton’s wheelchair from their property Wednesday.
The little girl has a handful of physical disabilities, including cerebral palsy. Wellington says that her daughter cannot get around without the chair, which is worth about $3,000.
“Why would someone even think to do something like that?” Wellington asks. “What are they thinking to come onto someone else’s property?”
Peyton is using a temporary chair from her school until the family can get a new one. Wellington says it could take up to five months to replace the wheelchair.
Elizabeth police are investigating.