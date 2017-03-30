You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

ELIZABETH - A dismayed mother in Elizabeth says thieves stole her daughter’s wheelchair, a piece of equipment that is crucial since the girl suffers from cerebral palsy.

Yasmeen Wellington says someone stole her daughter Peyton’s wheelchair from their property Wednesday.

The little girl has a handful of physical disabilities, including cerebral palsy. Wellington says that her daughter cannot get around without the chair, which is worth about $3,000.

“Why would someone even think to do something like that?” Wellington asks. “What are they thinking to come onto someone else’s property?”

Peyton is using a temporary chair from her school until the family can get a new one. Wellington says it could take up to five months to replace the wheelchair.

Elizabeth police are investigating.