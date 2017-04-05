You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

CLOSTER - A Bergen County synagogue hosted a dinner Wednesday to welcome Syrian refugees.

Temple Emanuel in Closter held the dinner for 22 Syrian families from the war-torn city of Aleppo.

Rabbi David-Seth Kirshner says that it is important to welcome strangers and those in need in the community.

“We were once enslaved and were made free and to really appreciate what that was, we have to make the stranger welcome in our midst,” Kirshner says. “We have to remind ourselves what it was to be a stranger so that other people don’t have to go through those challenges.”

Other synagogues across the state and nationwide are following the example and adopting Syrian families and helping them rebuild their lives in the United States.