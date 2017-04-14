Teaser trailer for Star Wars Episode VIII, 'The Last Jedi' debuts

This image released by Lucasfilm shows Oscar Isaac

This image released by Lucasfilm shows Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron in a scene from the upcoming "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," expected in theaters in December. (Industrial Light & Magic/Lucasfilm via AP) (Credit: AP)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

NEW YORK - Is the Force still strong with Luke Skywalker?

The first trailer for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" dropped on Friday, showcasing a morose and withdrawn Skywalker. The two-minute teaser, unveiled by director Rian Johnson at the "Star Wars Celebration" fan event in Orlando, Florida, offered few clues to the film. But it notably includes Mark Hamill's iconic hero gravely intoning, "It's time for the Jedi to end," from a dark cave.

The trailer whetted the appetites of ravenous "Star Wars" fans who turned out in droves in Orlando and online, where the event was streamed live. Actor Josh Gad, a Disney star from another universe ("Frozen," ''Beauty and the Beast"), hosted a panel including Johnson, producer Kathleen Kennedy and cast members Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and a new addition, Kelly Marie Tran.

"The Last Jedi" picks off where "The Force Awakens" left off, with Rey (Ridley) meeting Luke on a remote island, filmed off the coast of Ireland. Some shots in the trailer also suggested Skywalker training Rey on the island. In "The Force Awakens," Adam Driver's Kylo Ren has turned to the dark side after being tutored by Luke.

The presentation was mostly a game of teasing hints about the film while revealing very little about it.

"I actually can tell you some things. A small amount," said Ridley, laughing. She said the film will go "deep" into Rey's story and reveal how it can be difficult meeting your heroes -- presumably alluding to a cranky Skywalker. "They may not be what you expect," said Ridley to knowing groans in the crowd.

"The Force Awakens" director and "Last Jedi" producer J.J. Abrams has previously hailed Hamill's performance in the film, suggesting it could land him an Oscar nomination. Hamill, the most raucously received star on Friday, said he drew on his own experiences for this new chapter in Luke's life.

"I said: I have to relate to things that are real in my own life to understand where Luke is at this point in his life," Hamill said.

"The Last Jedi" is due in theaters Dec. 15.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

A woman was hurt when a gas stove 1 Woman injured in gas explosion that damaged Elmwood Park home
Crystal Pepper daughter of Dr. David Dao accompanied 2 Lawyer says man dragged off United flight has concussion, lost teeth
Parts of the ceiling of the St. Anthony 3 Church services canceled after partial ceiling collapse
4 VIDEO: Extended interview with John Cramsey
5 New Jersey Sportscast, April 13

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE