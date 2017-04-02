Teaneck medical center offers free health screenings

TEANECK - A Teaneck medical center offered health screenings Saturday to those who may not otherwise have gotten it.

Holy Name Medical Center's Asian Health Services team provided the event for free.

Patients had screenings for blood pressure, heart, BMI and even dermatology consultations.

Asian Health Services provides specific programs for the Indian, Filipino, Japanese, Chinese and Korean communities.

