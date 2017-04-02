News Teaneck medical center offers free health screenings A Teaneck medical center offered health screenings Saturday to those who may not otherwise have gotten it. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. A Teaneck medical center offered health screenings Saturday to those who may not otherwise have gotten it. (7:38 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 2, 2017 7:41 PM TEANECK - A Teaneck medical center offered health screenings Saturday to those who may not otherwise have gotten it. Holy Name Medical Center's Asian Health Services team provided the event for free. Patients had screenings for blood pressure, heart, BMI and even dermatology consultations. Asian Health Services provides specific programs for the Indian, Filipino, Japanese, Chinese and Korean communities. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:18 1 Police probe shooting at LaQuinta Hotel in Secaucus 0:26 2 Authorities ID teen killed in Newark double shooting 1:50 3 Puppies get guide-dog training at Newark Airport 0:23 4 Police recover nearly a dozen weapons in Newark raid 1:46 5 V-Go Robot helps student battling cancer attend school advertisement | advertise on News 12