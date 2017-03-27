Teacher who fondled female student gets probation sentence

A former New Jersey high school teacher who fondled a student when she came to his classroom seeking extra credit has been spared a prison

Teacher who fondled female student gets probation sentence

Teacher who fondled female student gets probation sentence

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

By The Associated Press

LAWRENCE - A former New Jersey high school teacher who fondled a student when she came to his classroom seeking extra credit has been spared a prison term.

Mercer County prosecutors say 27-year-old Edmund Harman received three years of probation when he was sentenced Friday. He also must register as a sex offender and will forfeit his teaching license.

Harman initially faced a criminal sexual contact charge and three counts of child endangerment when he was arrested in April 2016. But he eventually pleaded guilty to a sexual contact count.

Prosecutors say the former Notre Dame High School science teacher fondled the girl's breasts, kissed her neck and massaged her legs and back while she was in his office at the Catholic school. He also asked her to send him nude photos.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

A person has barricaded his or herself inside 1 Suspect in custody after Elizabeth standoff; child unharmed
Nassau Police are investigating another Carvel robbery, this 2 Police: Carvel robbed at knifepoint in Westbury
News 12's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday's Anne Bratskeir 3 Spring fashion: All about the sleeves
Police in Paterson investigate whether rapper, city native 4 Police investigate if rapper Fetty Wap involved in Paterson shooting
Police say two teenagers were shot just before 5 Police respond to possible shooting in Jersey City

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE