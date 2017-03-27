Teacher who fondled female student gets probation sentence

LAWRENCE - A former New Jersey high school teacher who fondled a student when she came to his classroom seeking extra credit has been spared a prison term.

Mercer County prosecutors say 27-year-old Edmund Harman received three years of probation when he was sentenced Friday. He also must register as a sex offender and will forfeit his teaching license.

Harman initially faced a criminal sexual contact charge and three counts of child endangerment when he was arrested in April 2016. But he eventually pleaded guilty to a sexual contact count.

Prosecutors say the former Notre Dame High School science teacher fondled the girl's breasts, kissed her neck and massaged her legs and back while she was in his office at the Catholic school. He also asked her to send him nude photos.