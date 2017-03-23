Teacher claims self-defense in boyfriend slaying

A former teacher in New Jersey claims she acted in self-defense when she shot and killed her boyfriend, a retired New York City Police officer.

MORRISTOWN - A former teacher in New Jersey claims she acted in self-defense when she shot and killed her boyfriend, a retired New York City Police officer.

Jurors in Morris County will hear more testimony from Virginia Vertetis on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Vertetis testified she shot Patrick Gilhuley in her Mount Olive home in 2014 because she said he was going to kill her. Her lawyer claims Gilhuley was drunk and attacked her after he found a form suggesting she was going to report him to the IRS.

The prosecution claims Vertetis was angry because Gilhuley was breaking up with her.

