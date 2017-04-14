Target recalls more than 500K water-absorbing toys

Target is recalling more than 500,000 water absorbing Easter egg and dinosaur toys. (6:33 AM)
EDISON - Parents may want to check what the Easter bunny leaves behind this Sunday.
Target is recalling more than 500,000 water-absorbing Easter egg and dinosaur toys.
The recalled products include Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino. Safety officials said they pose a "serious ingestion hazard.”
Consumers can return the recalled toys to any Target store for a full refund.
