SECAUCUS - A switch problem caused delays on the Main/Bergen-Port Jervis New Jersey Transit rail line Thursday evening.

NJ Transit officials say that the issue was near a bridge that crosses the Hackensack River into Secaucus. Maintenance crews came to inspect the signal in order to fix the problem.

A passenger on one of the trains tells News 12 New Jersey that the train made it all the way to the bridge before having to reverse direction. Passengers were let off at Kingsland Station in Lyndhurst, several miles away.

That passenger says that riders were told to take a taxi or get a ride to their destination.

By 8 p.m. the switch problem seemed to be fixed and trains were seen traveling over the bridge once again.

New Jersey Transit said that some residual delays on the line were to be expected.