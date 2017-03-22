Suspicious package prompts temporary shutdown of New Jersey Turnpike truck lanes in Linden

A suspicious package found on a commuter bus prompted the temporary shutdown of the truck lanes on the New Jersey Turnpike in Linden Wednesday morning.

A suspicious package prompted the shutdown of the

A suspicious package prompted the shutdown of the Turnpike truck lanes in Linden. (Credit: Viewer cellphone photo)

LINDEN - A suspicious package found on a commuter bus prompted the temporary shutdown of the truck lanes on the New Jersey Turnpike in Linden Wednesday morning.

New Jersey State Police say that the item was found around 9 a.m. aboard a Coach USA bus. The bus stopped along the right shoulder of the northbound truck lanes and the passengers were evacuated.

The truck lanes were closed while the bomb squad and K-9 units investigated. Police say the item was not dangerous and the bus was deemed safe.

The truck lanes were reopened a short time later.

State police say that although the item was not dangerous, the investigation was not a waste of time. They say that all citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activity that they may observe by calling 1-866-4-SAFE-NJ.

