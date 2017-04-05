BRANCHBURG - A suspicious discovery has prompted a response from federal, county and local law enforcement officials along Route 22 in Branchburg.

Officials have not released any details about what was found in the shrubbery of the median of Route 22 near Orr Drive, but there are unconfirmed reports that it was a body.

A witness tells News 12 New Jersey that he saw a police officer walk over to the area, and then more law enforcement officials responded to the scene.

"I see the police officer pull up and thought that was abnormal, you know? Then he got out of his vehicle and he walked over to the shrubbery, and he was looking down. Then he went back to his vehicle, he called. Next thing you know, a bunch of cars are pulling up,” says Anthony Liseno.

The FBI, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and Branchburg Police Department are all involved in the investigation.

Parts of Route 22 by the scene were closed for a time, leading to some traffic delays.