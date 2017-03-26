Suspect in custody after Elizabeth standoff; child unharmed

ELIZABETH - Officials say a standoff has ended peacefully after a man barricaded himself and a child inside an Elizabeth home Sunday.

Officials say they were called to an apartment at the Mravlag Manor Public Housing Complex near Clarkson Avenue and Carteret Street. They say the standoff began around 9:30 a.m.

According to police, a woman ran out of the apartment, but her 6-year-old son was still inside with the suspect, who then locked the woman out, barricading himself in with the boy.

Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage says the couple living in the apartment had some sort of fight or altercation. He described the situation as a domestic violence incident.

"We made the area very safe immediately," he says. "The police decided that a full response and blocking off all access to this area to make sure any other pedestrians were not going to be subject to any adverse harm through a window or any other mechanism."

Heavily armed SWAT and Emergency Services Units teams monitored the area, while neighbors were kept away from the apartment. Negotiators and family were brought in to try and negotiate with the suspect.

Officials say they eventually got the man to open the door with the help of Andre Williams, who knows the suspect and was able to get him to surrender peacefully.

Police then took the suspect into custody. They say they did not find a gun inside, but the mayor says authorities will continue to investigate.

Authorities say the boy is fine and has no physical injuries, but was taken to a nearby hospital for an evaluation as a precaution.

The suspect has not been identified.

