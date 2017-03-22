Survey: US high schools seen as easier by exchange students

WASHINGTON - Easier classes, less homework and lots of sports - this is how American high schools are viewed by students from other countries studying in the U.S.

Foreign exchange students continue to view the American high school experience as much less stimulating. That's according to a study published Wednesday. This reaction comes after a push in recent years to make the U.S. education system more competitive and effective.

Tom Loveless, a fellow with the Brown Center on Education Policy with the Brookings Institution, had findings in his study that appear to corroborate international student assessment tests in which American schools trail behind many developed countries.

But some experts had questions about the study's methodology.