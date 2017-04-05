Study: Pennsylvania power plant could affect some NJ-born children

PENNSYLVANIA - A power plant in Pennsylvania may have had an effect on children born in New Jersey.

Researchers from Lehigh University studied 52,000 babies born in four counties in New Jersey whose mothers lived as far as 30 miles downwind from the power plant.

The researchers found infants born to those mothers were 6.5 percent more likely to be born with a low birth weight, and a 17.12 percent greater risk of very low birth weight.

The study is the first to explore the impacts of prenatal exposure to a specific polluter.

The babies used in the study were born during 1990-2006.