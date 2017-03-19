Stranded deer pulled from icy pond after rescue craft overturned

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

ROXBURY - Rescue crews trying to free a stranded deer from an icy pond were faced with troubles of their own.

The Roxbury Fire Department and OEM were out Sunday morning trying to rescue the deer, which became stuck in a partially frozen pond in a condominium complex. It was stuck in the pond for about 24 hours, and was still alive Sunday morning as the rescue got underway.

An amphibious rescue craft that almost reached the deer suddenly took a dive and overturned, according to a News 12 reporter at the scene who witnessed the ordeal. Everyone was OK but the craft sunk beneath the water.

Sled crews then reached the would-be rescuers on the ice and got them to safety.

Amid the action, the deer darted further away from its would-be rescuers on the pond.

Crews eventually caught up to it and dragged it off the ice, but once on shore, the creature appeared to have an injury.

Animal control officers at the scene used a tranquilizer dart to subdue the deer so they could take to a rehabilitation center for treatment. News 12 is told the deer is recovering nicely and is expected to be released soon.

The sunken amphibious rescue craft was being towed out of the water and would be assessed to see if it can be saved, officials said.

Rescue crews now going to boat and deer after boat noses under and sinks @News12NJ #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/ngHveMZxKf — Jim Murdoch News12NJ (@ReporterJim) March 19, 2017

Sled crews reach boat. All ok. More fire services dispatched @News12NJ #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/uFQUVK4bnR — Jim Murdoch News12NJ (@ReporterJim) March 19, 2017

Meanwhile deer says I've had enough and tries to get away #BREAKING @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/iWylnQTfBM — Jim Murdoch News12NJ (@ReporterJim) March 19, 2017

Deer now being dragged off ice @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/n16vubHVAk — Jim Murdoch News12NJ (@ReporterJim) March 19, 2017

Deer and human now on shore @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/AEzcsTmmFK — Jim Murdoch News12NJ (@ReporterJim) March 19, 2017