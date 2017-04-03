State trooper injured in crash on I-78 in Warren Township

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

WARREN TOWNSHIP - A New Jersey state trooper was injured Monday in a crash on I-78 in Warren Township.

The crash happened at 3:23 p.m., forcing authorities to shut down lanes on I-78.

Authorities say the trooper was trapped in the car so first responders had to cut the roof off of the vehicle to extract him.

The trooper was airlifted from the scene and taken to University Hospital in Newark. Authorities say the trooper was treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries to his leg.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.