State police ID men killed in Upper Freehold motorcycle crash

By The Associated Press

UPPER FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP - State police have identified two men who were killed when their motorcycles crashed in Monmouth County.

Police said 46-year-old Mikalai Monak of Jamesburg and 58-year-old Michael Doney of Sayreville were thrown from their bikes in the crash on Route 524 in Upper Freehold Township shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities said Doney was trying to turn left when his motorcycle was struck by Monak's motorcycle.

The investigation is ongoing.

As the weather gets warmer, authorities are reminding drivers to always look twice for motorcyclists and bicyclists.

