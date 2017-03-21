You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

LIVINGSTON - Gov. Chris Christie says that the state will pledge more money for security at religious institutes around the state in the wake of a series of threats made against synagogues and mosques in New Jersey.

The announcement comes on the same day Temple Beth Shalom in Livingston was evacuated due to a phoned-in threat.

“While it may be some other group today, it could be us tomorrow,” Christie says. “We need to speak out each and every time.”

No one from the state would attribute the apparent rise in threats to religious institutions to recent political rhetoric. The Department of Homeland Security says that it does not have numbers that show an increase in threats, but it says that it has heard about more threats anecdotally.

But the Anti-Defamation League says that the organization does have national numbers reporting 165 bomb threats against Jewish centers since January.

Homeland Security Director Chris Rodrigues says this peak may be attributed to the incidents being reported more.

“If we start looking at what’s said in the political arena and trying to correlate that, we're going to get lost or even worse, we're going to provide inaccurate information to the public,” Rodrigues says.

Rabbi Avi Richler says that it’s more important to understand why the people making these threats are doing it, instead of what inspired them.

“People have hate in their hearts and the only way to eradicate that is through education and through love. You don’t fight hate with hate,” he says.

The grants will be used to pay for security cameras and better locks for the places of worship. The New Jersey Department of Homeland Security will focus on religious organizations in nine counties in the southern half of the state. Twelve counties are already eligible for federal funds that cover security cameras and additional security measures.