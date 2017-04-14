St. Anthony of Padua relocates Easter services after partial ceiling collapse

PASSAIC -  

A Passaic Catholic church has been forced to relocate its Easter services after a portion of the ceiling collapsed.

The pastor at St. Anthony of Padua on Myrtle Avenue tells News 12 New Jersey that the collapse happened around 10 a.m. Thursday.

The pastor said a cleaning lady heard strange noises coming from the sanctuary, so she ran to get the church’s secretary. When the pastor and secretary looked inside, they said they saw that the roof was “bubbling.”  About five minutes later, portions of the ceiling collapsed.

"This has been my parish for 21 years, so it's very hard to see it that way. It's my first church," parish secretary Iris Colon said.

The debris caused damage to the pews and carpet. No one was hurt.

An insurance representative is expected to come out Friday to inspect the damage.

All services, including Good Friday and Easter Sunday, for the foreseeable future will be held across the street at the parish center.

The church is asking for donations to help repair the damage. Anyone who wishes to donate can visit the church’s website by CLICKING HERE.

