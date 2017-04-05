You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

JERSEY CITY - A private Jersey City high school known for its legendary basketball program will be shutting its doors at the end of the 2017 school year.

“Despite a valiant effort by faculty, staff and stakeholders of the storied urban Catholic high school, Saint Anthony's has been unable to build enrollment or provide for a long-term financial support to sustain itself,” a spokesperson for St. Anthony High School said in a statement.

Famed high school basketball coach and school president Bob Hurley has been leading a charge for months to raise enough funds to keep the school open. Hurley even made a plea to keep the school open during a ShowTime documentary about his career as a high school coach.

The school says that over the last 10 years enrollment at St. Anthony’s has gone down. Only 11 students sought to enroll at the school for the next school year.

Hurley says that school officials will help students find alternate Catholic schools for those students who will still have several years to complete in their high school careers.

The school will officially close June 30.