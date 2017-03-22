South Orange Maplewood school district under fire over slave auction reenactment

Some parents at an Essex County school say that they are outraged after white students held a reenactment of a slave auction of a black

The South Orange Maplewood school district is under

The South Orange Maplewood school district is under fire after studnets filmed a slave auction reenactment. (Credit: File photo)

MAPLEWOOD - Some parents at an Essex County school say that they are outraged after white students held a reenactment of a slave auction of a black child during class.

A spokeswoman for the South Orange Maplewood school district said that the assignment was done while a substitute teacher was in charge and was not authorized by the district.

Spokeswoman Suzanne Turner says the district is looking into training and improved supervisory protocols for substitute teachers.

“When we had the opportunity to view the full video last week, we were concerned to see how lightly students treated the topic,” Principal Kim Hutchinson said in a letter sent home to parents. “The jovial nature of the video suggests that either there is a lack of understanding about the true barbarity of a slave auction, or a lack of awareness of how treating this topic comically is offensive.”

The letter also stated that the school’s social worker would speak with the class that made the video about the situation and would determine if any other students were impacted.

The slave auction happened in the same district where students created posters for slave auctions as part of a curriculum about the colonial era.

Superintendent John Ramos said at a board meeting Monday night that there was no intent to be demeaning in either assignment.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.

Letter to parents Re: Jefferson slave auction video by News12NJWeb on Scribd

