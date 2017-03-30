You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

CRANBURY - A source tells News 12 New Jersey that a person was shot and killed at the Molly Pitcher service area along the New Jersey Turnpike this afternoon.

Police have closed the service area in Cranbury Township after reports of a shooting at the entrance.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

New Jersey State Police have not released many details, but a police sources tells News 12 New Jersey that someone was shot and killed.

Images from Chopper 12 showed that the entrance to the service area was blocked by police tape. A gray pickup truck was crashed into a wall that separates the rest area from the Turnpike.

What appeared to be a body covered by a white sheet was seen laying near the truck.

Just after the shooting police were also searching for a black Honda Accord believed to be involved in the incident.

Police found that car driving along the turnpike in Pines Grove around 4:30 p.m. Three men inside the car were arrested. It was not immediately known how they may be involved in the incident.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is involved in the investigation, which typically means a police officer was involved in the shooting. Authorities have not said if that is the case in this incident.