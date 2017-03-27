You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EDISON - Sixteen New Jersey cities and three counties are at risk of losing federal funding because of their status as so-called sanctuary cities, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Monday.

Sessions says that any American city that refuses to comply with federal immigration laws risk losing all grants they revived through the U.S. Office of Justice.

A sanctuary city is one where city resources are not used to prosecute people who are living in the United States illegally. Leaders in some cities say that they will continue to protect immigrants despite the risk of losing funding. Sessions called that notion “disheartening.”

Sessions also says that he wants to “ensure that monies that go for law enforcement only go to cities who are participating in an effective, collegial, cooperative way with the federal government.”

Sanctuary cities in New Jersey include Bloomfield, Camden, East Orange, Freehold, Maplewood, Hightstown, Hopewell Borough, Jersey City, Leonia, Newark, North Bergen, Plainfield, South Orange, Trenton, Union City and West New York. Middlesex, Ocean and Union counties also say they will protect immigrants.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka says in a statement, “It is my belief that the statement by Attorney General Sessions that the federal government will withhold and clawback funds to fight crime in sanctuary cities is both illegal and unconstitutional.”