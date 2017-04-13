You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

PASSAIC - Church services had to be canceled Thursday at a Passaic Catholic church after a portion of the ceiling collapsed.

The pastor at St. Anthony of Padua on Myrtle Avenue tells News 12 New Jersey that the collapse happened around 10 a.m.

The pastor says that a cleaning lady heard strange noises coming from the sanctuary, so she ran to get the church’s secretary. When they looked inside, they said they saw that the roof was “bubbling.” About five minutes later, portions of the ceiling collapsed.

The debris caused damage to the pews and carpet. No one was hurt.

An insurance representative is expected to come out Friday to inspect the damage.

All services, including Good Friday and Easter Sunday, are expected to be held at a nearby parish.

The church is asking for donations to help repair the damage.