JERSEY CITY - Security was increased at Jersey City’s Coptic Christian churches following the bombings of two Coptic churches in Egypt on Palm Sunday.

The bombings killed more than 40 Christians and injured more than 100 others.

Officials in Hudson County have increased security at Coptic Christian churches in Jersey City, where thousands worship.

Jersey City Public Safety Director James Shea says that the city will do everything that it can to make the religious community feel more secure.

“We work with our partners in the intelligence community and with the FBI, and we have officers and supervisors assigned to the joint terrorism task force in Newark,” Shea says. “They keep apprised of what’s happening everywhere in the world and then we judge its potential to impact our communities here in Jersey City.”

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the Egypt attack.