Seaside Heights officials reverse decision denying President Trump rally

A rally in support of President Donald Trump will be held this weekend after Seaside Heights borough officials reversed a decision blocking the rally.

A pro-President Trump rally will be held at the Seaside Heights Boardwalk on March 25, 2017.

A pro-President Trump rally will be held at the Seaside Heights Boardwalk on March 25, 2017. (3/22/17)

SEASIDE HEIGHTS - A rally in support of President Donald Trump will be held this weekend after Seaside Heights borough officials reversed a decision blocking the rally.

The New Jersey Make America Great Again march will be held Saturday at the Seaside Heights boardwalk. The permit was originally declined because officials were worried about the financial burden.

“The mayor said he’d rather them find another location for it,” says Borough Administrator Christopher Vaz.

Officials said the rally would cost the borough a lot in overtime and that Seaside was already overbooked with events.

“For us, it’s a matter of the borough having to pay for resources. Whether it’s more police officers or seasonal officers to bring in,” says Vaz. “And the planning too. A lot of people aren’t available this time of year.”

But fears of legal action led the borough to eventually grant the permit, with some stipulations. Those involved in the rally will be restricted to the east side of the boardwalk. Officials say that this will allow those who are not participating in the rally to have space to walk around and access to businesses on the boardwalk.

“They are not permitted to use the stage and they need to coordinate a safety plan with us,” Vaz says.

Nearly 500 people have replied “Yes” to a Facebook invitation for the rally. Organizers say that it will also act as a fundraiser for disabled veterans. It will be held from 1-5 p.m. Saturday.

The mayor of Seaside Heights says his original decision was not political in nature and says that he is a supporter of the president.

