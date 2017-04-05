Seaside bombing suspect Ahmad Rahimi seeks change of venue, citing media coverage

The man accused of setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York has asked a judge to move his trial to Vermont.

NEW YORK - The man accused of setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York has asked a judge to move his trial to Vermont.

Lawyers for Afghanistan-born U.S. citizen Ahmad Khan Rahimi say in papers filed late Wednesday that he would get a fairer trial in Burlington, Vermont. They say an expert analysis shows media coverage of his case in Manhattan newspapers was twice as heavy as occurred in Washington, D.C., and five times as much as in Burlington publications.

Rahimi is charged with detonating a pipe bomb along a charity race in Seaside Park, and planting two pressure cooker bombs in Manhattan on Sept. 17. He has pleaded not guilty.

One device did not explode. The other one detonated in the Chelsea neighborhood, injuring 30 people.

Rahimi is also facing state charges in New Jersey where he is accused of trying to kill Linden police officers during his arrest.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.

