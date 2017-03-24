You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

PATERSON - An argument and minor scuffle broke out in a Paterson courtroom Friday following a detention hearing for two men accused of killing two men found in a burning car last week.

It appeared that family members of one of the victims and family members of one of the suspects started to argue after one of the suspects’ family members made a comment.

Court officers had to physically restrain the family members while the judge called out for order.

Clarence Williams and Gerry Thomas are accused of killing Aaron Anderson and Antonio Vega. The victims’ bodies were found in a burning car on East 28th Street in Paterson.

The Audi that Anderson was driving belonged to Kim DePaola, who appeared on the television show “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Williams and Thomas were held without bail.