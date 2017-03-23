School official: Middlesex County Vo-Tech student stabbed with scissors in unprovoked attack

A Middlesex County Vo-Tech student was stabbed in the face with scissors in an unprovoked attack by another student, according to the East Brunswick school

A Middlesex County Vo-Tech student stabbed with scissors

A Middlesex County Vo-Tech student stabbed with scissors by another student, according to school officials. (Credit: File photo)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

EAST BRUNSWICK - A Middlesex County Vo-Tech student was stabbed in the face with scissors in an unprovoked attack by another student, according to the East Brunswick school superintendent.

Superintendent Brian Loughlin says the incident happened just before 9 a.m. Wednesday inside the school.

Loughlin tells News 12 New Jersey that the student with the scissors was taken into custody. The injured student was taken to a hospital for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. She has since been released.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office is handling the investigation. News 12 reached out to the office for comment but did not hear back.

It was not immediately known if charges were filed.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

A North Jersey Coast Line train struck a 1 Family escapes car before it's hit by train
VIDEO: Sneak peek at new Seaside Heights roller 2 VIDEO: Sneak peek of new Seaside Heights roller coaster
VIDEO: Deal reached on Rockland sheriff's deputies contract 3 VIDEO: Deal reached on Rockland sheriff's deputies contract
A 19-year-old dual U.S.-Israeli citizen covers his face 4 Israel police arrest suspect in threats on US Jewish targets
VIDEO: Yonkers Mayor Spano delivers State of the 5 VIDEO: Yonkers Mayor Spano delivers State of the City address, Part 1

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE