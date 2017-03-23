EAST BRUNSWICK - A Middlesex County Vo-Tech student was stabbed in the face with scissors in an unprovoked attack by another student, according to the East Brunswick school superintendent.

Superintendent Brian Loughlin says the incident happened just before 9 a.m. Wednesday inside the school.

Loughlin tells News 12 New Jersey that the student with the scissors was taken into custody. The injured student was taken to a hospital for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. She has since been released.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office is handling the investigation. News 12 reached out to the office for comment but did not hear back.

It was not immediately known if charges were filed.