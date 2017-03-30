You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EDISON - A New Jersey resident’s health may be influenced by where they live in the Garden State, a new study finds.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation released a list ranking the healthiest counties in New Jersey. Hunterdon, Morris and Somerset counties ranked as the healthiest in the state, while Cumberland, Essex and Salem ranked as the unhealthiest.

“Where we live has a great influence on our health, how long we live and how healthy we are,” says Kevin Sumner, with the Middle-Brook Regional Health Commission.

The Robert Wood Johnson ranking took several factors into account when making the list, including access to healthy food, the availability of medical professionals and proximity to outdoor recreation spaces. Factors such as over-access to alcohol, more obese residents and higher poverty and crime rates lead to a county being ranked as unhealthy.

“We can all get involved in improving health, even though we may not live in the healthiest place,” says Sumner. “And even if we live in ‘healthiest’ county, there are still things we can do to improve it and make it better."

Sumner says that rankings such as these can serve as a guide to medical professionals to determine what is working and where changes need to be made.