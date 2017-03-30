Robert Wood Johnson Foundation ranks New Jersey’s healthies counties

A New Jersey resident’s health may be influenced by where they live in the Garden State, a new study finds.

Hunterdon, Morris and Somerset counties ranked as the healthiest in New Jersey.

Hunterdon, Morris and Somerset counties ranked as the healthiest in New Jersey. (9:27 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

EDISON - A New Jersey resident’s health may be influenced by where they live in the Garden State, a new study finds.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation released a list ranking the healthiest counties in New Jersey. Hunterdon, Morris and Somerset counties ranked as the healthiest in the state, while Cumberland, Essex and Salem ranked as the unhealthiest.

“Where we live has a great influence on our health, how long we live and how healthy we are,” says Kevin Sumner, with the Middle-Brook Regional Health Commission.

The Robert Wood Johnson ranking took several factors into account when making the list, including access to healthy food, the availability of medical professionals and proximity to outdoor recreation spaces. Factors such as over-access to alcohol, more obese residents and higher poverty and crime rates lead to a county being ranked as unhealthy.

“We can all get involved in improving health, even though we may not live in the healthiest place,” says Sumner. “And even if we live in ‘healthiest’ county, there are still things we can do to improve it and make it better."

Sumner says that rankings such as these can serve as a guide to medical professionals to determine what is working and where changes need to be made.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

Healthiest counties in New Jersey

Website

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

V-Go Robot helps student battling cancer attend school 1 V-Go Robot helps student battling cancer attend school
A bobcat that was struck by car was 2 Bobcat struck by car released back into wild
Man arrested in shooting involving Fetty Wap now 3 Man arrested in shooting involving Fetty Wap facing robbery charges
Dover launches the Street Smart Dover campaign to 4 Dover launches new campaign to lessen number of pedestrian fatalities
Ella Glenn is today's Scholar Athlete. 5 Scholar Athlete - Ella Glenn

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Report: Hunterdon County healthiest, Cumberland County unhealthiest counties Report: Hunterdon County healthiest, Cumberland County unhealthiest in NJ

Hunterdon County is the healthiest county in New Jersey, according to Countyhealthrankings.org.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE