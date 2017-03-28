Rider University looking to sell its Westminster Choir College

A New Jersey university wants to sell its music college to another institution.

Decision expected this afternoon on possible Westminster Choir College closing in Princeton

Decision expected this afternoon on possible Westminster Choir College closing in Princeton (4:43 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated
By The Associated Press

LAWRENCEVILLE - A New Jersey university wants to sell its music college to another institution.

Rider University President Gregory Dell'Omo announced Tuesday that an outside firm has been hired to seek a buyer for the Westminster Choir College and its 23-acre campus in Princeton. He said another option is to sell the school to a buyer who will move the school to its own campus.

The move comes as Rider continues efforts to boost enrollment and faces a potential $13 million shortfall by 2019.

Rider officials had also been considering a plan to move the music school to the university's main campus in Lawrenceville. But choir college students and other supporters have said Rider doesn't have the necessary facilities in Lawrenceville to house the school, which has roughly 460 students.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 New Jersey Sportscast, March 27
Caleb 'Kai the hitchhiker' McGillvary tells News 12 2 Lawyer files motion to dismiss murder charges against viral video star
Decision expected this afternoon on possible Westminster Choir 3 Decision expected on possible Westminster Choir College closing
LeRoy Boyd is accused of holding his girlfriend's 4 Man who allegedly held child hostage charged with kidnapping
News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 5 New Jersey Weather Forecast

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Westminster Choir holds marathon music protest to stay Westminster Choir holds music protest to stay in Princeton location

A 24-hour music protest by the Westminster Choir is over, but supporters are hoping it

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE