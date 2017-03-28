Rider University looking to sell its Westminster Choir College

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

LAWRENCEVILLE - A New Jersey university wants to sell its music college to another institution.

Rider University President Gregory Dell'Omo announced Tuesday that an outside firm has been hired to seek a buyer for the Westminster Choir College and its 23-acre campus in Princeton. He said another option is to sell the school to a buyer who will move the school to its own campus.

The move comes as Rider continues efforts to boost enrollment and faces a potential $13 million shortfall by 2019.

Rider officials had also been considering a plan to move the music school to the university's main campus in Lawrenceville. But choir college students and other supporters have said Rider doesn't have the necessary facilities in Lawrenceville to house the school, which has roughly 460 students.