You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

ENGLEWOOD - It’s been just over a year since a fire destroyed the First Presbyterian Church of Englewood, and the church’s reverend is still working to rebuild it.

Millions of dollars have gone into the renovations.

"Every carpet, every ceiling tile had to be removed. The ceilings, behind the tiles, you know, all of that had to be hand-cleaned,” says Reverend Richard Hong.

The March 23, 2016 fire destroyed most of the 156-year-old church, save for the steeple and most of the frame. It happened just a week before Easter.

Reverend Hong says the whole ordeal has taught the congregation a valuable lesson.

"A church is a community of people and to some extent people would see this church as the building and now they've gotten a chance to see the people,” he says.

The design phase for the new church is set to last through the summer. Hong says that he hopes to break ground in spring 2018.