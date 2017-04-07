Reverend works to rebuild First Presbyterian church of Englewood destroyed by fire 1 year ago

It’s been just over a year since a fire destroyed the First Presbyterian Church of Englewood, and the church’s reverend is still working to rebuild

The First Presbyterian Church of Englewood was destroyed by a fire just over a year ago.

The First Presbyterian Church of Englewood was destroyed by a fire just over a year ago. (10:34 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

ENGLEWOOD - It’s been just over a year since a fire destroyed the First Presbyterian Church of Englewood, and the church’s reverend is still working to rebuild it.

Millions of dollars have gone into the renovations.

"Every carpet, every ceiling tile had to be removed. The ceilings, behind the tiles, you know, all of that had to be hand-cleaned,” says Reverend Richard Hong.

The March 23, 2016 fire destroyed most of the 156-year-old church, save for the steeple and most of the frame. It happened just a week before Easter.

Reverend Hong says the whole ordeal has taught the congregation a valuable lesson.

"A church is a community of people and to some extent people would see this church as the building and now they've gotten a chance to see the people,” he says.

The design phase for the new church is set to last through the summer. Hong says that he hopes to break ground in spring 2018.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

NJ Transit service back to normal following Monday's 1 NJ Transit full service back to normal
Police investigating fatal crash on Garden State Parkway 2 One dead after crash on Garden State Parkway
FILE - In this June 7, 2016 file 3 US attacks Syrian air base with cruise missiles
4 VIDEO: Brick pet store allegedly sells sick puppies
Investigators say officers shot and wounded a man 5 Prosecutor: Man shot by Newark police officers has died

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Easter services were held Sunday for followers of Displaced congregation celebrates Easter after fire

Easter services were held Sunday for followers of the First Presbyterian Church in Englewood, which

Parishioners of historic First Presbyterian Church of Englewood Parishioners still able to observe Good Friday after fire

The parishioners of a 156-year-old Englewood church that was damaged in a fire were able

The First Presbyterian Church of Englewood was badly Parishioners mourn loss of historic Englewood church

Parishioners of the First Presbyterian Church of Englewood say that they are devastated after a

Firefighters are battling a large fire at the Large fire damages historic Englewood church

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that destroyed a 156-year-old church in

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE