News Residents take advantage of spring weather New Jersey residents were out and about on Sunday enjoying the nice weather after days of cold and rain. Overpeck Park was packed with people New Jersey residents were out and about on Sunday enjoying the nice weather after days of cold and rain. 0 Comments April 2, 2017 5:17 PM FORT LEE - New Jersey residents were out and about on Sunday enjoying the nice weather after days of cold and rain. Overpeck Park was packed with people and their pets. Others headed out to places like the Fort Lee Farmer's Market to purchase spring flowers. Kids say they were happy to leave the coats behind on the beautiful day. Residents also lined up at the Lasara Car Wash in Perth Amboy to clean off the salt and sand that stuck around from last month's snowstorm.