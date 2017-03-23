Reports: Driver in double-fatal crash involving NJ state trooper last year had no drugs, alcohol in system

The driver accused of slamming into a patrol car, which killed a New Jersey state trooper, had no drugs or alcohol in his system at

MILLVILLE - The driver accused of slamming into a patrol car, which killed a New Jersey state trooper, had no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of the crash, according to newly-released medical reports obtained by Philly.com.

Both Trooper Frankie Williams and Dr. Lloyd Rudley were killed in the crash back in December.

The reports did not reveal if Rudley suffered a medical emergency related to his diabetes, which may have caused him to lose control.

According to investigators, Rudley was driving south on Route 55 in Millville when he crossed the center median and collided with Williams.

Williams was working less than a year on the job.

