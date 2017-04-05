Report: New Jersey teacher attendance at 97 percent

TRENTON - New Jersey's statewide school report card shows the statewide median for faculty attendance in the 2015-16 school years was 97 percent.

According to analysis by The Record, teachers and educational support staff missed around one out of every 33 days during the 180-day school year.

The reports do not include approved professional days, personal days, bereavement days, and extended illness in excess of five consecutive work days.

The annual state report card shows how schools are performing in terms of test scores, graduation rates and absenteeism.

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.