Report: New Jersey teacher attendance at 97 percent

New Jersey's statewide school report card shows the statewide median for faculty attendance in the 2015-16 school years was 97 percent.

Report: New Jersey teacher attendance at 97 percent

Report: New Jersey teacher attendance at 97 percent

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

TRENTON - New Jersey's statewide school report card shows the statewide median for faculty attendance in the 2015-16 school years was 97 percent.

According to analysis by The Record, teachers and educational support staff missed around one out of every 33 days during the 180-day school year.

The reports do not include approved professional days, personal days, bereavement days, and extended illness in excess of five consecutive work days.

The annual state report card shows how schools are performing in terms of test scores, graduation rates and absenteeism.

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

The Reeves family purchased Cooper from Breeders Association 1 Families accuse pet stop of selling diseased puppies
2 VIDEO: Brick pet store allegedly sells sick puppies
The Reeves family purchased Cooper from Breeders Association 3 Original Version: Families accuse pet stop of selling diseased puppies
NJ woman who died after pancake-eating contest to 4 NJ woman who died in pancake-eating contest to donate organs
3 families are displaced after a fire destroyed 5 Early morning fire destroys house in Brentwood

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE