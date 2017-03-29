News Report: Hunterdon County healthiest, Cumberland County unhealthiest counties in New Jersey Hunterdon County is the healthiest county in New Jersey, according to Countyhealthrankings.org. Report: Hunterdon County healthiest, Cumberland County unhealthiest counties in New Jersey Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments March 29, 2017 6:55 AM EDISON - Hunterdon County is the healthiest county in New Jersey, according to Countyhealthrankings.org. The unhealthiest county is Cumberland County. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST The report measures things such as access to healthy foods, smoking rates, and obesity. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 15:14 1 VIDEO: Defense closing arguments in Mall at Short Hills murder trial 1:40 2 Bridge-Gate defendants to be sentenced today 2:22 3 Judge files official misconduct complaint against Gov. Christie 2:50 4 Police: Carle Place knifepoint robbery linked to Nassau pattern 7:48 5 VIDEO: Mount Vernon woman sentenced in daughter's killing advertisement | advertise on News 12