Hunterdon County is the healthiest county in New Jersey, according to Countyhealthrankings.org.

EDISON - Hunterdon County is the healthiest county in New Jersey, according to Countyhealthrankings.org.

The unhealthiest county is Cumberland County.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST

The report measures things such as access to healthy foods, smoking rates, and obesity.

