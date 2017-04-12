Rep. Leonard Lance holds town hall meeting in Morris County

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

MOUNT OLIVE - New Jersey Republican Rep. Leonard Lance held a town hall meeting with his constituents in Morris County Wednesday.

The congressman is one of the few Republicans to take questions on decisions made by the Trump administration. Lance was asked questions on a variety of topics, including the unrest in Syria and affordable health care.

But the first question posed to Lance was about the President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

“Congress has the power to have his tax returns released. Will you support that?” one woman asked.

“I’m reluctant to force the president to release his tax return,” Lance said as the crowd booed. “But I hope he will do so.”

Lance told the crowd that he did not support Trump’s health care bill, a statement that most of the crowd appreciated.

“You have my commitment that I won’t vote for any bill that in any way lessens coverage based on pre-existing conditions,” he said.

Prior to the town hall, there were a handful of protesters outside who were expressing their fear over cuts to Planned Parenthood funding.

Lance says that was looking for a compromise when it comes to Planned Parenthood.

“One organization to deal with services around women’s health and another to perform apportions,” he said.

When asked about military action in Syria, Lance, who did not support action in 2013, said, “I would likely support air strikes, but I don’t favor boots on the ground.”

He followed that statement by saying he hopes the president will go to Congress before making any more decisions on military action.

This was his third town hall since February. While there was a massive police presence, there were no safety issues.