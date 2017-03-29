Rehabilitated bobcat struck by car released back into wild

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

HEWITT - A bobcat that was struck by a vehicle in Northern New Jersey last fall was released back into the wild Wednesday.

The animal recovered the Woodland Wildlife Refuge after it was hurt. It is believed that the bobcat is 2 years old.

“Our statistics show that 70 percent of bobcats that suffer encounters with cars and are injured through automobiles are under 2 years old because they’re not yet used to interacting with humans,” says DEP Deputy Commissioner David Glass.

The bobcat was taken to Wawayanda State Park in Sussex County and released.

Bobcats are considered endangered in New Jersey, but officials say their numbers have gone up since the 1970s.