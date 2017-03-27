You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEPTUNE - Two families have been displaced after a fire engulfed a two-family home in Neptune.

The fire started today around 5 a.m. at the home on 203 Atkins Ave.

It quickly reached a three-alarm fire after starting on the first floor and spreading.

According to the fire chief, at least 60 firefighters battled the fire at one point.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office is on scene, but no injuries have been reported.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross will be assisting the two families.