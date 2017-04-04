Recent Amtrak, NJ Transit derailments frustrate commuters

Rail officials in New York and New Jersey say they know passengers are frustrated by recent transit problems and that they are working to remedy

The most recent train derailment caused many trains to be canceled.

The most recent train derailment caused many trains to be canceled. (8:00 PM)

NEW YORK - Rail officials in New York and New Jersey say they know passengers are frustrated by recent transit problems and that they are working to remedy the situation.

The most recent event involved a minor train derailment involving a New Jersey Transit train Monday morning. This is the second derailment at New York Penn Station in 10 days.

Amtrak Chief Operations Officer Scot Naparsek says that an investigation into the problem is underway, but he can’t say how long it will take to complete.

“We don't believe [the derailments] are related at this point,” he says. “It would be way too premature to speculate what the cause is. We will go through a thorough investigation.”

Amtrak, the agency that owns the tracks, was forced to shut down eight of its 21 tracks because of the two derailments. This has caused a nightmare for commuters.

NJ Transit has been taking criticism from its passengers about how they have been notified about schedule and service changes.

“There is still overcrowding, we admit that,” says NJ Transit Executive Director Steven Santoro “The service that we ran is something less than we would like to have for our customers but it is the maximum amount of service that we are able to operate.”

NJ Transit was able to add additional trains on the Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line, but service remains severely impacted. And the trains that are scheduled are often delayed because of the repairs.

“It’s not like we have 20 feet to jack up trains…it’s a very confined space. Doing that, all while we’re trying to run service,” says Santoro.

NJ Transit says that their smartphone app has been updated to show the updated schedule and commuter information will be put out on their social media pages.

Officials say that they are unsure how long repairs will take to complete.

