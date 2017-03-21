Radio Shack to close 20 stores across New Jersey

EDISON - Electronics store Radio Shack will be closing 20 more stores across New Jersey.

Business Insider says that some of the stores will close right away and others will shut their doors in April.

The New Jersey stores are among 552 closures across the United States. This amounts to about a third of Radio Shack’s total stores.

The stores closing in New Jersey are:

147 Haddon Ave., Westmont

Harrison Plaza 416 Bergen St., Harrison

Blueberry Crossing 240 S White Horse Pike, Hammonton

Medford Shopping Center 176 Route 70, Medford

486 Brick Boulevard, Bricktown

Whitehouse Mall 531 Route 22 East, Whitehouse Station

Roselle Plaza Shopping Center, 711 E 1st Ave., Roselle

Collegetown Shopping Center, 775 N Delsea Drive, Glassboro

Roebling Market, 635 S Clinton Ave., Trenton

West Grove Square, 67 S Main S.t, Neptune

Rio Grande Plaza, 1500 Route 47 South, Rio Grande

489 Broadway, Bayonne

Clifton Ave Shopping Center, 179 E Kennedy Boulevard, Lakewood

Ventnor Plaza Shopping Center, 5016 Wellington Ave., Ventnor City

Old Bridge Shopping Center, 259 New Road, Somers Point

Bloomfield Plaza, 135 Bloomfield Ave., Bloomfield

Elmwood Park Shopping Center, 100 Broadway, Elmwood Park

Edgewater Place, 517 River Road, Edgewater

22 Lexington Ave., Passaic

Market St, 168 Market St., Paterson

