Radio Shack to close 20 stores across New Jersey

Radio Shack will be closing 20 stores across New Jersey and over 550 stores nationwide. (Credit: File photo)
EDISON - Electronics store Radio Shack will be closing 20 more stores across New Jersey.
Business Insider says that some of the stores will close right away and others will shut their doors in April.
The New Jersey stores are among 552 closures across the United States. This amounts to about a third of Radio Shack’s total stores.
The stores closing in New Jersey are:
147 Haddon Ave., Westmont
Harrison Plaza 416 Bergen St., Harrison
Blueberry Crossing 240 S White Horse Pike, Hammonton
Medford Shopping Center 176 Route 70, Medford
486 Brick Boulevard, Bricktown
Whitehouse Mall 531 Route 22 East, Whitehouse Station
Roselle Plaza Shopping Center, 711 E 1st Ave., Roselle
Collegetown Shopping Center, 775 N Delsea Drive, Glassboro
Roebling Market, 635 S Clinton Ave., Trenton
West Grove Square, 67 S Main S.t, Neptune
Rio Grande Plaza, 1500 Route 47 South, Rio Grande
489 Broadway, Bayonne
Clifton Ave Shopping Center, 179 E Kennedy Boulevard, Lakewood
Ventnor Plaza Shopping Center, 5016 Wellington Ave., Ventnor City
Old Bridge Shopping Center, 259 New Road, Somers Point
Bloomfield Plaza, 135 Bloomfield Ave., Bloomfield
Elmwood Park Shopping Center, 100 Broadway, Elmwood Park
Edgewater Place, 517 River Road, Edgewater
22 Lexington Ave., Passaic
Market St, 168 Market St., Paterson