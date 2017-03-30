Rabbi who founded special needs school allegedly stole funds

A rabbi who founded a school in New Jersey for students with special needs is accused of using its purported fundraising foundation in his schemes

Rabbi who founded special needs school allegedly stole funds

By The Associated Press

LAKEWOOD - A rabbi who founded a school in New Jersey for students with special needs is accused of using its purported fundraising foundation in his schemes to steal and launder money.

The indictment against Osher Eisemann was made public Wednesday. The 60-year-old Lakewood man faces charges of theft, misapplication of entrusted property, money laundering and misconduct by a corporate official.

Eisemann is director of the School for Children with Hidden Intelligence in Lakewood. Officials say he misappropriated over $630,000 in public tuition funds the school received.

He's accused of stealing about $430,000 in public tuition money for a personal business venture. He also allegedly misappropriated an additional $200,000 in a money laundering scheme.

A telephone number for Eisemann could not be located Wednesday. It wasn't known if he's retained an attorney.

