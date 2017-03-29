Purple Heart recipient and Iraqi War veteran given new home in Barnegat

BARNEGAT - A Purple Heart recipient who served on the front lines during the 2003 invasion of Iraq was given a brand new home thanks to a veterans’ program.

Frank and Tameka Ball saw their new home for the first time Wednesday, one day before their 14th wedding anniversary.

The Balls were given the home through a partnership between Wells Fargo and the Military Warriors Support Foundation. The foundation provides Purple Heart recipients with free homes across the country as they re-enter civilian life.

“We hope at some point in time we will have an ability to pay if forward,” says veteran Frank Ball. “Take care of some other vet or anyone else for that matter who might need something.

Andrea Dellinger, who works for the foundation, says that because of the partnership with Wells Fargo, the Balls will have a mortgage-free home. They will work with the Balls to help them financially adjust back to civilian life. After that time period, the home will officially become theirs.

“I’m just so grateful for everyone. We all have this amazing opportunity to affect other people's lives and they've done so much to bring us something amazing,” says Tameka Ball.

The Military Warriors Support Foundation has given more than 700 homes to Purple Heart recipients nationwide.

